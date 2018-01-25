BIG MATCH PREVIEW: McCann out to mark milestone match with a memorable win

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has urged his players to leave nothing behind on the ABAX Stadium pitch when they host Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

McCann, who will be managing Posh for the 100th time including his games as caretaker-boss, wants to see a brave, positive performance from his players as they attempt to claim the scalp of the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

Manager Grant McCann celebrates a Posh win.

“We have to get on the front foot from the start,” McCann said. “The plan is to play behind them, create chances and score goals.

“If you sit back against Premier League teams they will pick you off and beat you easily. I don’t want to die wondering, I want us to be brave and positive.

“If we do that we will soon have the ABAX Stadium rocking. It’s a wonderful stadium when it’s full and the fans are in full voice. I have never forgotten the League One play-off semi-final against MK Dons when the atmosphere generated by our fans helped us get through.

“Apparently this will be the first full house at our place since we played Leicester in a League One match a few years ago.

“And I have the players with the ability to carry out our plans. We need to get back to the levels of our Aston Villa performance in the third round to have a chance, but there is no doubt we can do it.

“These are the games all players want to take part in. I have no idea what team Leicester will field, but I do know it will be strong no matter who they pick.

“But it’s possible to bridge the gap in quality. Just look at how Bristol City performed over two legs against a strong Manchester City side in the League Cup.

“They caused problems by being positive. Fleetwood caused Leicester problems in the last round of the FA Cup by also being positive.

“We are pleased to have beaten last season’s run to the third round of the FA Cup, but we don’t want to stand still. We want to progress further.”

McCann would love nothing more than to mark a milestone match as manager with a famous Posh win.

“I am privileged to manage this football club,” McCann added. “But I have achieved nothing yet. I want to win things.

“I’m still learning and I’m still making mistakes, but not as many mistakes as last season. I’ve enjoyed more good times than bad and beating Leicester would be right up there, but the ultimate aim is to win promotion.”

McCann has happy memories of playing against Leicester at the ABAX Stadium. He scored the winning goal in a 2-1 home success when the teams last met at London Road in a Championship fixture in March, 2013.

McCANN MANAGERIAL RECORD

P99 W42 D24 L33