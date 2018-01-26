BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Marcus focused on Leicester and not the transfer window

Marcus Maddison is adamant the Posh players will only enjoy their 90 minutes in the FA Cup limelight if they beat Leicester City tomorrow (January 27, 12.30pm kick off).

Posh host the Foxes in front of the live BT Sport cameras, but Maddison insists it’s business as usual for the players.

Marcus Maddison (11) in action for Posh at Chelsea last season.

“It’s not a fun day for the players.” Maddison said. “It’s another football match we want to win. We won’t enjoy the day if we lose.

“Lots of people said they enjoyed the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season, but I didn’t. We lost 4-1. What’s to enjoy about that?

“It is a great chance for us to show what we can do though. We put on a great show against Villa in the last round, but this is another step up against recent Premier League champions.

“I look forward to these games. It’s a big occasion in front of a big crowd, but all I want to do is win.”

Maddison has, as usual, been the subject of much transfer speculation in recent weeks.

He claims it’s easy to ignore rumours the likes of Leeds United have apparently been monitoring him for several months.

“Every transfer window is the same,” Maddison added. “I get linked to clubs, but I end up staying here which is fine.

“I’m quite a chilled guy off the pitch so what happens will happen. I’m happy to concentrate on helping this club to success.

“After all me playing well for Peterborough is why other clubs show an interest anyway.

“I enjoy my football here. I’m playing for a good team and we are in decent form. We will hopefully show that against Leicester.”