BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester don’t do well at London Road, Academy reunion, financial boost for McCann, the reasons Peterborough United will win this FA Cup tie

Rather surprisingly Posh have a decent competitive record against Leicester.

In 16 meetings in all competitions it’s six wins apiece, but Posh have won the last two meetings at London Road, both of them in the Championship in 2012 and 2013.

Alex Penny.

Paul Taylor scored the only goal of the game in 2012 against a Leicester team that included Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Drinkwater.

Posh: Jones, Little, Brisley, Alcock, Rowe, McCann, Frecklington, Tomlin, Boyd, Barnett, Taylor. Subs used: Kearns. Sinclair.

And current Posh manager Grant McCann claimed the winning goal in a 2-1 success the following season. Davide Petrucci scored the equaliser. Jamie Vardy played for Leicester that day.

Leicester: Schmeichel, de Laet, Konchesky, Morgan, Keane, Drinkwater, Marshall, King, Knockaert, Vardy, Nugent. Subs used: Dyer, Waghorn.

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United acknowledges the supporters at full-time - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 20/01/2018 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Oldham Athletic - Sky Bet League One EMN-180122-080139002

Posh have never played Leicester City in an FA Cup tie. They have have met twice in the League Cup with the Foxes winning a two-legged tie in 1992 and a replay in 1965.

Leicester have only won two of eight competitive games at London Road.

Their last victory came in April 2010 in a 2-1 Championship victory with goals from Steve Howard and Andy King.

Their only other win was back in January 1965 in the League Cup, 2-0.

PENNY’S DEBT TO VARDY

Jamie Vardy could play against one of the first recruits from his V9 Academy on Saturday.

Posh signed right-back Alex Penny for a small fee from Nuneaton after spotting him playing in a V9 Academy trial in Manchester.

Vardy’s academy is designed to give non-league players the chance to impress Football League clubs and Penny was the fourth graduate to sign pro forms after Blair Turgott and Danny Newton (Stevenage) and Lemar Reynolds (Newport).

Vardy was close to joining Posh in May 2012. Posh had a bid accepted for a player who had just enjoyed a goal-laden season in non-league football with Fleetwood. The story has it Vardy was in Posh manager Darren Ferguson’s Ryhall restaurant talking personal terms when Leicester came on the phone and whisked him away.

BOOST FOR THE BOSS

Posh boss McCann has received a financial boost by steering Posh into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed he had the clause written into McCann’s contract as an incentive.

TOP REFEREE

Michael Oliver, allegedly the best referee in the country, takes charge tomorrow (January 27).

Oliver has taken charge of 25 games this season in the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup, issuing 94 yellows and five reds. Oliver has reffed two Foxes games this season. One was won and one was lost.

FIVE REASONS WHY POSH CAN’T BEAT LEICESTER

1) Leicester are seventh in the Premier League. That’s 45 places above Posh who are eighth in League One.

2) Money talks and Leicester were recently revealed to be the 14th richest club in the world, ahead of both Milan teams.

3) Posh never beat top flight teams in the FA Cup. It’s only happened once back in the days of muddy pitches and heavy balls.

4) Leicester have 19 current internationals in their squad. Posh don’t have any.

5) Leicester haven’t let a goal in, in any of their last five matches which includes an away game at Chelsea.

FIVE REASONS WHY WE CAN BEAT LEICESTER

1) Posh have won the last two competitive meetings with Leicester at London Road.

2) Posh have reserved their best displays this season for the games against the best teams.

3) Posh are due an FA Cup win over a top flight club. The last (only) one arrived 53 years ago.

4) Michael Oliver refereed the last time Posh played Leicester and Posh won. He’s the referee again on Saturday.

5) Jack Marriott has more goals this season (24) than Jamie Vardy (11) and Riyad Marhrez (9) combined.

Leicester City have reached four FA Cup finals without winning any of them.

No other other team has played as many times in the final without winning any.

Leicester lost in the 1948, 1961, 1963 and 1969 finals.