Big Ivan is buzzing after ending his goal drought

Excitement rather than nervousness is the mood in the Peterborough United camp ahead of Saturday’s play-off defining day in League One (May 4).

Posh have come up on the rails to threaten Doncaster’s long-term hold on the final play-off spot and now a win at home to Burton coupled with Grant McCann’s side dropping points against Coventry will enable Darren Ferguson’s men to take part in the post-season fun.

And no-one is more excited than striker Ivan Toney who broke a scoring drought stretching back to February 16 with two goals in Tuesday’s thrilling, season-reviving 3-2 win at Portsmouth. He now has 21 goals in his first season as a Posh player,

“I’m buzzing for Saturday,” Toney, who dedicated his goals to a friend who passed away recently, said.

“Scoring goals is my job so I was pleased about that at Portsmouth, but as always it’s about the team picking up three points and you could see what it meant to the lads at the end of the game.

“It’s never easy playing at Portsmouth, especially at this time of the season when they also had so much to play for, but the lads put their bodies on the line.

“We were exhausted at the end which is why so many of us were flat out on the pitch, but we got up to celebrate as it was a huge win for us.

“It was a crazy game with both teams going all out for the win, but I think we deserved it.

“We showed great character to get the job done and we need to do the same again on Saturday against another good side.

“We can’t wait for the game though. I’m very excited.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was delighted to see his frontman return to scoring ways.

“Ivan’s goals were a real bonus as he’s not got many in recent weeks,” Ferguson said.

“His two finishes were excellent, but he offers much more than that.

“He helped us get up the pitch by holding the ball up against some strong defenders. The goals should do him the world of good. He should be full of confidence for Saturday.”