Big discounts on ticket prices for Peterborough United’s FA Cup tie at Burnley

Ticket prices have been slashed for Peterborough United’s third round FA Cup tie at Premier Leaue Burnley on Saturday, January 4 (12.31pm kick-off) with season ticket holders of both clubs receiving extra discounts.

Posh season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions (over 65s, under 22s). Non season-ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for £15 for adults and £7.50 for concessions (over 65s/under 22s).

Details of when these tickets will go on sale will be released shortly.