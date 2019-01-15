Ben was White hot as Peterborough United beat the Cobblers

Have your say

Peterborough United’s on-loan centre-back Ben White made a strong claim for a starting place in the League One game at Luton on Saturday with an outstanding display in the reserves at Northampton today (January 15).

White, a Brighton player who was a substitute as Posh beat Rochdale last weekend, was a comfortable man-of-the-match as Posh beat the Cobblers 2-1 away from home.

“Ben was outstanding,” enthused Posh manager Steve Evans. “He is a top class player.

“Alex Woodyard and Rhys Bennett also played well, while George Cooper was very good in spells.”

Colin Daniel gave Posh the lead before Dean Bowditch equalised in the behind-closed-doors friendly.

Matt Stevens claimed the winning goal for Posh.

Posh: O’Malley, Lyon, Denton, Daniel, White, Bennett, Anderson, Buckley-Ricketts, Woodyard, Cooper, Stevens.