Be brave implores Fergie ahead of big match for Peterborough United as club appeal Bennett red card

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has called for bravery from his players as they try and salvage a fading push for the League One play-offs.

Posh completed back-to-back losses against the division’s bottom two teams ahead of a crucial home game against play-off rivals Coventry City on Saturday (March 16, 3pm).

Siriki Dembele will be back in action for Posh soon.

Surprisingly, given a bad run of results stretching back to the end of October, Posh are still right in the thick of the race for the final play-off spot with nine matches to go.

They follow their weekend home date with Coventry with a match against struggling Southend at the ABAX Stadium on March 23.

Sixth-placed Doncaster’s next two matches are against top two Barnsley and Luton, but current form is a huge issue for Ferguson. His side haven’t won two League One matches in a row for over four months.

Centre-back Rhys Bennett could be available for Posh as the club have appealed the decision to send him off at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

“I have some talented players here,” Ferguson insisted. “But talent alone doesn’t guarantee success. You need desire, determination and bravery as well.

“We have missed two great opportunities to get back into the top six and we can’t afford to waste any more.

“We have two home games to come now and we have to be brave enough to go out and win them like we did our last home match. We were excellent in our last home game against Wycombe when we played on the front foot from the start and we need a repeat of that.

“We didn’t play with the same tempo in our last two matches. Our form hasn’t been good for a while now, but we still have everything to play for.

“The prize is huge for any team who can put together a consistent run of results.

“It’s not just between us and Doncaster any more though. Others have caught up including Coventry so Saturday is a big game for us both.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing it will be tough. Every professional team is tough to beat, but we have as good a chance as any to ultimately be successful.

“If you get into those play-offs anything can happen.”

Posh are currently seventh in League One, a place and a point outside the play-off zone.

Posh expect to welcome winger Siriki Dembele back to the squad for the visit of Southend. He’s battling back from ankle ligament damage.On-loan centre-back Josh Knight is expected to return to fitness a fortnight later.