Barry Fry resumes role at Peterborough United after serving ban

Barry Fry has resumed his role at Peterborough United after serving his ban for breaching betting rules.

The Posh director of football was suspended from all football-related activity for a month - with a further three months suspended - and fined £35,000 after admitting a charge relating to betting misconduct.

Mr Fry had placed bets as insurance against potential bonus payments should Jack Marriott be top goalscorer or Posh be promoted last season.

Insurance to cover bonuses is commonplace in football, but the FA strictly forbid the use of bookmakers for football wagers by all employees of every club.

The bets which landed Mr Fry in trouble were placed at a Coral in Bedford and were paid for with petty cash from Posh.

One was a £1,000 bet (£500 each way) on Mr Marriott being top scorer in League One for the 2017/18 season which came through after the striker scored 27 goals.

Mr Marriott had a bonus of £25,000 for being top scorer, the same amount which Mr Fry won with his bet which he then paid back to the club.

The bet on Posh to be promoted - which would have covered some of the bonus payments promised to players if the club went up - did not come off as Posh finished ninth.

Mr Fry’s ban started on February 1 and has now come to an end, allowing him to resume his role at the club.

A Peterborough United spokesman said: “Peterborough United Football Club are delighted to announce Barry Fry is back on the Board of Directors at the club following the conclusion of an FA suspension and will resume his role as director of football.”

