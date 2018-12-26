BARNSLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Tafazolli fit as Posh ring the changes

Have your say

Peterborough United received a pre-match boost as centre-back Ryan Tafazolli was passed fit to face Barnsley in League One at Oakwell today (December 26).

Tafazolli missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw, but returns to partner Rhys Bennett in the heart of the Posh defence. Jason Naismith moves to right-back enabling Joe Ward to return to a midfield role in place of Siriki Dembele.

Mark O’Hara is back in central midfield for Posh with Louis Reed dropping to the bench. Conor O’Malley retains his place in goal.

Star striker Kieffer Moore is missing for Barnsley, while former Posh loanee George Moncur is on the bench.

Posh lost 4-0 at home to Barnsley in October - the only time they’ve lost by more than one goal in a League One game this season - and a win for the home side today would lift them above Steve Evans’ men into fifth place.

Striker Ivan Toney will be seeking to extend his excellent personal run of 10 goals in his last 10 matches.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Marcus Maddison, Joe Ward, Matt Godden, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Darren Lyon, Louis Reed, George Cooper, Siriki Dembele. Jason Cummings, Matt Stevens.

Barnsley: Adam Davies, Kenny Dougall, Ethan Pinnock, Liam Lindsay, Dimitri Cavare, Cameron McGeehan, Mike Bahre, Brad Potts, Daniel Pinillos, Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow. Substitutes: Jake Greatorex, Ryan Hedges, George Moncur, Adam Jackson, Mamadou Thiam, Victor Adeboyejo, Jacob Brown.

Referee: Carl Boyeson.

Alan Swann is at Oakwell for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.