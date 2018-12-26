BARNSLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh are out for revenge on Boxing Day

Peterborough United seek to avenge the heaviest defeat of their League One season when travelling to Barnsley this afternoon (December 26, 3pm kick off).

Posh lost 4-0 at home to Barnsley in October - the only time they’ve lost by more than one goal in a League One game this season - and a win for the home side today would lift them above Steve Evans’ men into fifth place.

Posh hope to have central defender Ryan Tafazolli and midfielder Jamie Walker back in the squad following injuries, while striker Ivan Toney will be seeking to extend his excellent personal run of 10 goals in his last 10 matches.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.