Bad, good and indifferent news on the Peterborough United injury and illness front

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison remains a doubt for Saturday’s (December 14) League One game at home to Bolton.

Maddison has been struggling with a virus for nine days and was immediately sent home by the Posh club doctor after reporting for training yesterday.

There was better news regarding Joe Ward who should be fit to play against the Trotters, while George Boyd is rated as a 50-50 chance to return.

There is however no chance of Josh Knight, Frazer Blake-Tracy or Siriki Dembele playing again this year.

“Marcus must be a doubt again,” Ferguson admitted. “He turned up for the FA Cup tie against Dover not feeling great, but wanted to play and I think that’s knocked him back again.

“He didn’t train last week and when he turned up at the training ground on Monday, the doctor sent him straight home. He’s clearly got a bad virus, possibly even the flu.

“Joe should be back on Saturday. He will be training again on Thursday. George trained on Monday, but we rested him today (Tuesday) and we will see how he goes on Thursday. I would say he has half a chance of playing on Saturday.

“Siriki should be back for the start of January, but Frazer and Josh will be back a bit later than that.”

A very young Posh team were taking on Southend in an Under 23 match at the Posh straining ground today (December 10).