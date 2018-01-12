AWARDS: A rare miss for Jack Marriott

Have your say

Peterborough United top scorer Jack Marriott has missed out on the League One player-of-the-month prize for a second time this season.

Marriott, the division’s top scorer with 23 goals, was one of four December nominations after scoring five League One goals in the month, but Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn was honoured instead after helping the leaders to five successive clean sheets.

Posh play at Wigan tomorrow (January 13).

Rotherham’s Paul Warne was named League One manager-of-the-month for December.