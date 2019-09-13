Award-winning Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison on his future, his fitness and his special relationship with his manager

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison’s future career has been put on the back burner while he helps the club towards promotion from League One.

Maddison capped a superb August by receiving the Sky Bet League One player-of-the-month award this week. He scored three goals and was credited with six assists during the first month of the season.

Marcus Maddison.

His form took place against a predictable fuss about his future right up until the summer transfer window closed at the start of this month.

Maddison is in the final year of his current Posh deal and has yet to commit to an extension even though he loves playing for first-team manager Darren Ferguson.

“We have put that conversation back to the new year,” Maddison said. “The chairman is happy to let me concentrate on my football and that suits me.

“August was a productive month for me and the team. We started slowly, but now the new players and the rest of us have gelled we have started to play well.

“I came back a lot later than the rest of the team so I am still behind them physically. I’ve been in pain at times and I often just go home to sleep, but as long as I’m ready to play on a Saturday it’s all good.

“I’m still not at peak fitness, but I am getting there.

“I can’t thank the manager enough for what he has done for me. He signed me in the first place and he knows how to get the best out of me. I am desperate to do well for him as well.

“This manager concentrates on what I can do rather than keep questioning me about what I can’t do.”

Maddison is expected to start tomorrow’s League One match against Rochdale at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 14, 3pm).