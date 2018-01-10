AWARD: Marriott nominated for League One prize

Have your say

Jack Marriott has been nominated for Sky Bet League One’s player-of-the-month award for December.

Last month, Marriott scored five of the 23 goals he has netted so far this season.

Marriott’s citation read: ‘Five goals in five games, including two at Bradford, and a second nomination this season for the arch goal-poacher. Always in the right place, his coolness in front of goal makes chances look easy that would be difficult for others.’

Marriott’s rivals for the award include Dan Burn (Wigan), Andy Butler (Doncaster) and Bradley Dack (Blackburn).

Posh teammate Marcus Maddison won the October player-of-the-month prize.