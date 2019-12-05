Anxious wait for Peterborough United boss Ferguson as Dembele suffers wrist injury

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is sweating on the fitness of Siriki Dembele after the attacker suffered a wrist injury in Wednesday night's Leasig.com Trophy clash with Ipswich Town.

Dembele completed the 90 minutes in 1-1 draw, and was then one of two Posh players to fail to score in the penalty shootout as the Tractor Boys booked their place in the last 16 with a 6-5 spot-kick win.

But Ferguson revealed afterwards that the Ivorian had been sent to hospital for an X-ray on a wrist after he suffered the knock when he fell towards the end of the match.

"He fell awkwardly quite late on in the game," said Ferguson. "I could see him running with it, and he just felt it, and there is a lot of pain there.

"We will just have to wait and see how the X-ray is."

Dembele was a real livewire against Ipswich, and it will be a blow to Ferguson if he is not available for Saturday's Sky Bet League One trip to Portsmouth.

Marcus Maddison is also a doubt for the trip south, as he was unavailable for the Ipswich game due to illness.

"We will have to check how everybody is in the morning," said the Posh boss after Wednesday's game.

"We are hopeful Maddison should be alright and we hope it's not a break for Dembele."