Anger at racist message sent to Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney was sent a racist tweet after his side’s 3-2 win at Portsmouth last night (Tuesday).

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony hit out at the “racist scumbag” who tweeted emojis of bananas and monkeys to the 23-year-old, who scored twice for Posh to keep alive their League One play-off hopes.

The player himself revealed the message on his own Twitter page.

Posh issued the following statement shortly afterwards: “We are aware of a message that has been sent to one of our players on social media of a racist nature this evening.

“The content of that message is wholly unacceptable and we will be reporting it to the football authorities, social networks and the police.”

Racist abuse of footballers has increased in recent months, with incidents happening both in England and abroad.

Ivan Toney. Photo: Joe Dent

Toney had struck the winner at Fratton Park for his 21st goal of the season since signing in the summer.

The striker had also scored in the first-half to make it 2-0 and end a goal drought of 10 matches.

Posh will make the play-off if they beat Burton Albion on Saturday and Doncaster Rovers fail to beat Coventry City.

