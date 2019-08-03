An interesting fact on every member of the Peterborough United squad
Ahead of the new League One season Peterborough Telegraph reporter Alan Swann has compiled an interesting fact on every member of the Peterborough United squad.
This was compiled for Thursday’s PT, ahead of the signing of Josh Knight.
1. Christy Pym
Christy made three appearances for England Under 20s, making his debut against Romania in 2014
2. Jason Naismith
Jason's goal for Posh against Shrewsbury last season was his first for over a year
3. Dan Butler
Dan was at Portsmouth FC between the ages of 10-21, but left Fratton Park after 54 first-team appearances
4. Alex Woodyard
Alex made three appearances for Southend as a 17 year-old, but didn't play again for another 18 months
