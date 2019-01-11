All-conquering Peterborough Sports have yet to hit their peak, Yaxley to host Peterborough United pair, FA Vase heroes on their travels

The worry for the rest of Division One Central in the Evo Stik Southern League is that clear leaders Peterborough Sports haven’t yet hit peak form.

The city side are sitting pretty six points clear of second-placed Corby Town after making it 12 wins in 14 matches with a comfortable 5-1 success over lowly North Leigh at the Bee Arena last Saturday.

Mark Jones of Peterborough Sports shoots at the North Leigh goal. Photo: James Richardson.

Goals from Dion Sembie-Ferris, Lewis Hilliard, Mark Jones, Adbou Sani and Josh Moreman secured the latest win in front of 166 fans who gained admission in a ‘pay-what-you-want’ scheme.

Sports now enter a tricky period of three awaydays in four matches starting with a trip to mid-table Welwyn Garden City tomorrow (January 12).

“We’re playing well,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean enthused.

“I know we are a long way from Football League level, but we are playing some football that wouldn’t look out of place in that standard.

“We have players who are bopping the ball about with great confidence and everyone is working hard.

“But we can play even better. Players like Lewis Hilliard are really starting to hit their stride now. Everyone is enjoying their football and everyone is working hard for me and the club. It’s a great place to be at the minute, but we won’t get carried away. There’s a lot of football to be played against some good sides.

“We are six points clear of Corby, but they have a game in hand and we have to go to their place so they will still fancy their chances.”

Only one team wins automatic promotion from Division One Central. The next four compete for one extra promotion place through the play-offs.

Yaxley are bobbing along nicely in mid-table and they host Bedford Town at In2itive Park tomorrow (3pm). Bedford signed Posh youngsters Lewis Freestone and Morgan Penfold on loan last week.

Play-off chasing Stamford AFC are at Carlton in Division One East of the Northern Premier League on Saturday.

Peterborough Northern Star have a home game against Desborough in the United Counties Premier Division tomorrow. when FA Vase heroes Deeping Rangers have a tricky game at Eynesbury Rovers.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 12

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Carlton Town v Stamford, Loughborough Dynamo v Wisbech Town, Sheffield FC v Spalding United.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Welwyn Garden City v Peterborough Sports, Yaxley v Bedford Town.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v Wellingborough Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Desborough Town, Pinchbeck United v Boston Town.

Division One: Birstall United Social v Blackstones, Bourne Town v Anstey Nomads, Holwell Sports v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Lakenheath, Norwich CBS v Wisbech St Mary.