All-conquering Peterborough Sports frustrated by a postponement as scheduled opponents lose a manager and the majority of their players, FA Vase heroes on their travels

All-conquering Peterborough Sports are without a match tomorrow (January 12) as scheduled opponents Welwyn Garden City have seen the majority of their playing squad leave the club.

The players followed manager Adam Fisher out of the club after he was forced to resign for allegedly overspending on his playing budget.

Mark Jones of Peterborough Sports shoots at the North Leigh goal. Photo: James Richardson.

Welwyn chairman Ollie Croft said: ‘We could not allow this to go on, otherwise the club would be in serious financial difficulties.

“Adam has done very well for the club on the field in his time here, but at too high a price.

“We know you need a competitive budget to complete in the Southern League football, but you don’t need to be frivolous with money.”

Sports are sitting pretty six points clear of second-placed Corby Town in Division One Central of the Southern League after making it 12 wins in 14 matches with a comfortable 5-1 success over lowly North Leigh at the Bee Arena last Saturday.

“We’re playing well,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean enthused.

“I know we are a long way from Football League level, but we are playing some football that wouldn’t look out of place in that standard.

“We have players who are bopping the ball about with great confidence and everyone is working hard.

“But we can play even better. Players like Lewis Hilliard are really starting to hit their stride now. Everyone is enjoying their football and everyone is working hard for me and the club. It’s a great place to be at the minute, but we won’t get carried away. There’s a lot of football to be played against some good sides.

“We are six points clear of Corby, but they have a game in hand and we have to go to their place so they will still fancy their chances.”

Only one team wins automatic promotion from Division One Central. The next four compete for one extra promotion place through the play-offs.

Yaxley’s scheduled game at home to Bedford tomorrow is off as The Eagles are on FA Trophy duty.

Play-off chasing Stamford AFC are at Carlton in Division One East of the Northern Premier League on Saturday.

Peterborough Northern Star have a home game against Desborough in the United Counties Premier Division tomorrow. when FA Vase heroes Deeping Rangers have a tricky game at Eynesbury Rovers.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 12

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Carlton Town v Stamford, Loughborough Dynamo v Wisbech Town, Sheffield FC v Spalding United.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v Wellingborough Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Desborough Town, Pinchbeck United v Boston Town.

Division One: Birstall United Social v Blackstones, Bourne Town v Anstey Nomads, Holwell Sports v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Lakenheath, Norwich CBS v Wisbech St Mary.