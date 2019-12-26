Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from the 3-0 home defeat by Doncaster Rovers

Peterborough United came down to earth with an almighty Boxing Day bump as Doncaster Rovers beat then easily at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The final scoreline flattered the visitors, but Posh lacked their usual menace when going forward.

The goalkeeper made his one fine save just before the second goal.

The goalkeeper made his one fine save just before the second goal.
Mason looks better as a right-sided centre-back than he does at right-back. He was very accomplished here until he changed position. Defends well, reads the game and brings the ball out of defence comfortably.

Mason looks better as a right-sided centre-back than he does at right-back. He was very accomplished here until he changed position. Defends well, reads the game and brings the ball out of defence comfortably.
He's an out and out defender and he did that part of his game very well.

3. Rhys Bennett: 7

He's an out and out defender and he did that part of his game very well.
Looked unsually hesitant. He didn't enjoy being pressed in possession.

Looked unsually hesitant. He didn't enjoy being pressed in possession.
