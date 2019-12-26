ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from the 3-0 home defeat by Doncaster Rovers
Peterborough United came down to earth with an almighty Boxing Day bump as Doncaster Rovers beat then easily at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Thursday 26 December 2019 19:01
The final scoreline flattered the visitors, but Posh lacked their usual menace when going forward.
1. Christy Pym: 6
The goalkeeper made his one fine save just before the second goal.
2. Niall Mason: 8
Mason looks better as a right-sided centre-back than he does at right-back. He was very accomplished here until he changed position. Defends well, reads the game and brings the ball out of defence comfortably.
3. Rhys Bennett: 7
He's an out and out defender and he did that part of his game very well.
4. Frankie Kent: 6
Looked unsually hesitant. He didn't enjoy being pressed in possession.
