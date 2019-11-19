ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s FA Cup first round replay win over Stevenage
Peterborough United made progress in the FA Cup, but it wasn’t a performance to set the pulses racing.
Goalkeeper Christy Pym was an unexpected star and at least 17 year-old Ricky-Jade Jones made a strong, goalscoring impresion from the substitutes’ bench.
1. Christy Pym: 8
Nothing to do in the first-half, but made two quality stops after the break to keep Posh in front. Excellent handling throughout.
Midlands
2. Nathan Thompson: 5
He's struggling to replicate the form that made him a cult hero at Pompey. Careless in possession, slow to get forward, defends okay.
Midlands
Joe Dent / www.theposh.com
3. Dan Butler: 5
Some wasteful crossing, but also too often ignored by teammates when he gets free in advanced positions. Defending is inconsistent. Too many fouls conceded.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Frankie Kent: 6
Kent was okay against a poor set of strikers, but he looks worryingly fragile when tackling and competing for headers.
Getty
