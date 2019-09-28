ALAN SWANN’S player ratings from Peterborough United’s exciting 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon as forward power wins the day again
Peterborough United’s matchday sponsors and the Peterborough Telegraph gave Ivan Toney the man-of-the-match prize today (September 28).
Toney didn’t score, but he was generally outstanding.
1. Christy Pym: 5
A horrible blunder gave Wimbledon a lifeline. The keeper let a soft shot slip through him which changed the flow of the match.
2. NIall Mason: 7
The best of the back four apart from a couple of iffy moments in possession. Covered others well and tackled well.
3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 6
The left-back looked rusty after his injury lay-off. Lost the ball for the first goal and he was erratic in possession.
4. Frankie Kent: 5
A surprisingly unsteady performance. Looked troubled by the gusty wind when the ball was in the air and a couple of clearances charged down.
