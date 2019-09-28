Mo Eisa (right) and George Boyd celebrate the second Posh goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’S player ratings from Peterborough United’s exciting 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon as forward power wins the day again

Peterborough United’s matchday sponsors and the Peterborough Telegraph gave Ivan Toney the man-of-the-match prize today (September 28).

Toney didn’t score, but he was generally outstanding.

1. Christy Pym: 5

A horrible blunder gave Wimbledon a lifeline. The keeper let a soft shot slip through him which changed the flow of the match.

1. Christy Pym: 5

A horrible blunder gave Wimbledon a lifeline. The keeper let a soft shot slip through him which changed the flow of the match.
2. NIall Mason: 7

The best of the back four apart from a couple of iffy moments in possession. Covered others well and tackled well.

2. NIall Mason: 7

The best of the back four apart from a couple of iffy moments in possession. Covered others well and tackled well.
3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 6

The left-back looked rusty after his injury lay-off. Lost the ball for the first goal and he was erratic in possession.

3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 6

The left-back looked rusty after his injury lay-off. Lost the ball for the first goal and he was erratic in possession.
4. Frankie Kent: 5

A surprisingly unsteady performance. Looked troubled by the gusty wind when the ball was in the air and a couple of clearances charged down.

4. Frankie Kent: 5

A surprisingly unsteady performance. Looked troubled by the gusty wind when the ball was in the air and a couple of clearances charged down.
