Joe Ward of Peterborough United in action with Emmanuel Monthe of Tranmere Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s draw at Tranmere Rovers

Made a superb save in the final minute to preserve a point and was off his line effectively all night.

1. Christy Pym: 8

Looked strong and decisive for most of the game, even when playing as a third centre-back late on. Some good defensive headers, but conceded too many free-kicks.

2. Niall Mason: 7

Not as his most assured defensively and wasted a couple of fine crossing opportunities.

3. Dan Butler: 6

He was a calm head among the madness. Won all his headers and saw danger early and reacted positively to it.

4. Mark Beevers: 7

