ALAN SWANN's player ratings from Peterborough United's draw at Tranmere Rovers s s 1. Christy Pym: 8 Made a superb save in the final minute to preserve a point and was off his line effectively all night. 2. Niall Mason: 7 Looked strong and decisive for most of the game, even when playing as a third centre-back late on. Some good defensive headers, but conceded too many free-kicks. 3. Dan Butler: 6 Not as his most assured defensively and wasted a couple of fine crossing opportunities. 4. Mark Beevers: 7 He was a calm head among the madness. Won all his headers and saw danger early and reacted positively to it.