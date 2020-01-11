ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s disappointing 0-0 against Gillingham
Peterborough United’s poor run of form continued with a 0-0 home League One draw with Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 11).
There wasn’t a single standout performance, but goalkeeper Christy Pym at least showed some decent handling in very tricky conditions.
1. Christy Pym: 7
The goalkeeper had just one awkward save to make, but his handling and decision-making were excellent in a howling wind.
Midlands
2. Niall Mason: 6
His defensive work was solid, but like most of the team he found forward passing difficult.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Dan Butler: 5
Delivered one superb cross which led to Toney forcing a good save, but he was otherwise woeful in possession and looked nervy when defending.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Frankie Kent: 5
All at sea in a first-half spent committing silly fouls and miscuing clearances. Improved second-half, but rarely allowed to settle.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
View more