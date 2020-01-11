Posh captain Mark Beevers is sent off late in the game against Gillingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s disappointing 0-0 against Gillingham

Peterborough United’s poor run of form continued with a 0-0 home League One draw with Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 11).

There wasn’t a single standout performance, but goalkeeper Christy Pym at least showed some decent handling in very tricky conditions.

The goalkeeper had just one awkward save to make, but his handling and decision-making were excellent in a howling wind.

1. Christy Pym: 7

His defensive work was solid, but like most of the team he found forward passing difficult.

2. Niall Mason: 6

Delivered one superb cross which led to Toney forcing a good save, but he was otherwise woeful in possession and looked nervy when defending.

3. Dan Butler: 5

All at sea in a first-half spent committing silly fouls and miscuing clearances. Improved second-half, but rarely allowed to settle.

4. Frankie Kent: 5

