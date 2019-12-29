Posh were all smiles before the game.

ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s 4-0 drubbing at Rotherham United

Posh were comprehensively outplayed at the New York Stadium with no player coming anywhere near covering himself with glory.

Posh were weak and carried no attacking threat. They’ve now lost two Christmas games in a row by a combined 7-0 margin.

The goalkeeper doesn't have the stature to deal with set-piece deliveries to huge opponents. Made a couple of good stops though.

1. Christy Pym: 6

The goalkeeper doesn't have the stature to deal with set-piece deliveries to huge opponents. Made a couple of good stops though.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
Stuck to his task well and made two strong blocks towards the end. But part of a defence that was eventually overpowered.

2. Niall Mason: 5

Stuck to his task well and made two strong blocks towards the end. But part of a defence that was eventually overpowered.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
A silly second yellow five minutes after his first ended what chance Posh had of getting anything out of the game. Barely won a challenge in his 55 minutes on the pitch.

3. Frankie Kent: 4

A silly second yellow five minutes after his first ended what chance Posh had of getting anything out of the game. Barely won a challenge in his 55 minutes on the pitch.
Midlands
Joe Dent / www.theposh.com
Buy a Photo
He tried hard to stem the flow and made a couple of good blocks in the final stages, but he never threatened to dominate the Rotherham strikers.

4. Mark Beevers: 5

He tried hard to stem the flow and made a couple of good blocks in the final stages, but he never threatened to dominate the Rotherham strikers.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4