ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s 4-0 drubbing at Rotherham United
Posh were comprehensively outplayed at the New York Stadium with no player coming anywhere near covering himself with glory.
Posh were weak and carried no attacking threat. They’ve now lost two Christmas games in a row by a combined 7-0 margin.
1. Christy Pym: 6
The goalkeeper doesn't have the stature to deal with set-piece deliveries to huge opponents. Made a couple of good stops though.
2. Niall Mason: 5
Stuck to his task well and made two strong blocks towards the end. But part of a defence that was eventually overpowered.
3. Frankie Kent: 4
A silly second yellow five minutes after his first ended what chance Posh had of getting anything out of the game. Barely won a challenge in his 55 minutes on the pitch.
4. Mark Beevers: 5
He tried hard to stem the flow and made a couple of good blocks in the final stages, but he never threatened to dominate the Rotherham strikers.
