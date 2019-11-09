ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s 1-1 draw in the first round of the FA Cup at Stevenage
Peterborough United came within 12 minutes of losing to League Two strugglers Stevenage in the first round of the FA Cup at Stevenage today (November 9).
But then up popped star man Marcus Maddison for force a replay with a terrific individual goal.
1. Christy Pym: 6
Nothing to do all game before and after he was beaten by a clinical finish. Cleared his lines well.
Midlands
2. Nathan Thompson: 5
Not sure he's the best right-back option in a midfield diamond when possession is guaranteed. He's a better defender than attacker.
Worthing
2019 Getty Images
3. Dan Butler: 6
A mixed bag of crosses, some good, some bad and some indifferent defending. Looked like he was fouled in the build-up to the Stevenage goal.
Midlands
4. Frankie Kent: 6
A stroll really, but still doesn't look that comfortable under the high ball. Could do more on the ball against this level of opponent.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
View more