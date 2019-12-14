ALAN SWANN’s player ratings from Peterborough United’s 1-0 win over Bolton
Peterborough United’s defenders for once outshone the attackers in a narrow win over League One’s basement club.
Posh missed several good scoring chances, but kept the door firmly shut at the other end with Mark Beevers playing strongly against his former club, Bolton.
1. Christy Pym: 7
He held his concentration well to make a couple of good grabs in the last quarter of the game. Kicked well.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Nathan Thompson: 6
Suffered a thigh injury after just 10 minutes.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Mark Beevers: 8
Kept dangerous Daryl Murphy under wraps for 90 minutes and was a bigger nuisance in the opposition penalty area than he had been all season. Missed a good chance to score early on though.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Frankie Kent: 8
The centre-back can find it awkward as a right-footed player on the left of a back three, but he carried the ball well out of defence and defended solidly, winning many headers.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
View more