ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United team of the decade
Peterborough United have seen some top-class players represent the club this decade.
I’ve picked my team of the decade in a funky 4-2-3-1 formation
1. Goalkeeper: Luke McGee
Appearances: 45. McGee was exceptional in his season at Posh on loan from Spurs so he pips inconsistent Joe Lewis to the number one spot.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Right-back: Mark Little
Appearances: 185. Goals 4: Superb up and down the flank. Lots of pace and skill, adequate defender.
Midlands
Johnston Press
3. Left-back: Tommy Rowe
Appearances (in the decade) 183: Goals: 26. Not his favourite position, but quality anywhere to be honest. Callum Elder was a most unfortunate runner-up.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Centre-back: Ryan Bennett
Appearances (in decade): 91. Goals: 7. Oozed class on the ball without affecting his defensive strengths.
Midlands
View more