Posh striker Ivan Toney celebrates the opening goal of the game against Rochdale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings from the League One hammering of Rochdale

Peterborough United’s stunning 6-0 win over Rochdale has led to some high player ratings.

Hat-trick hero Ivan Toney predictably led the way.

A quiet day, but made to look better by the horror show at the other end of the pitch.

1. Christy Pym: 7

A quiet day, but made to look better by the horror show at the other end of the pitch.
Buy a Photo
The right-back was looking composed, defensively sound and very good on the ball until he went off just before the hour mark.

2. Niall Mason: 8

The right-back was looking composed, defensively sound and very good on the ball until he went off just before the hour mark.
Buy a Photo
The left-back had issues early on, but he was combative throughout and in control by the end.

3. Dan Butler: 7

The left-back had issues early on, but he was combative throughout and in control by the end.
Buy a Photo
The defence had to stay alert and composed in the first-half as Dale carried a threat. Kent never looked flustered.

4. Frankie Kent: 8

The defence had to stay alert and composed in the first-half as Dale carried a threat. Kent never looked flustered.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4