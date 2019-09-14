ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings from the League One hammering of Rochdale
Peterborough United’s stunning 6-0 win over Rochdale has led to some high player ratings.
Hat-trick hero Ivan Toney predictably led the way.
1. Christy Pym: 7
A quiet day, but made to look better by the horror show at the other end of the pitch.
2. Niall Mason: 8
The right-back was looking composed, defensively sound and very good on the ball until he went off just before the hour mark.
3. Dan Butler: 7
The left-back had issues early on, but he was combative throughout and in control by the end.
4. Frankie Kent: 8
The defence had to stay alert and composed in the first-half as Dale carried a threat. Kent never looked flustered.
