ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings from the last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Lincoln City
Peterborough United’s miserable festive period was completed by a third straight defeat, this time against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank (January 1).
Posh succumbed to a cracking last-minute free-kick after substitute Siriki Dembele had been dismissed for violent conduct.
1. Christy Pym: 7
It was easy to feel sorry for the goalkeeper. Made a couple of fine saves, but beaten by a deflection and a classy free kick. Not sure abut his positioning for the set-piece though.
2. Niall Mason: 6
Did some solid defensive work on occasion, but also appeared to lose concentration at other times. No attacking input from right back.
3. Dan Butler: 6
His defensive work was better than his attacking work.
4. Mark Beevers: 7
A good performance from the skipper again, although Lincoln only playing one up top helped.
