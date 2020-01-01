Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Harry Toffolo of Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings from the last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Lincoln City

Peterborough United’s miserable festive period was completed by a third straight defeat, this time against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank (January 1).

Posh succumbed to a cracking last-minute free-kick after substitute Siriki Dembele had been dismissed for violent conduct.

It was easy to feel sorry for the goalkeeper. Made a couple of fine saves, but beaten by a deflection and a classy free kick. Not sure abut his positioning for the set-piece though.

1. Christy Pym: 7

It was easy to feel sorry for the goalkeeper. Made a couple of fine saves, but beaten by a deflection and a classy free kick. Not sure abut his positioning for the set-piece though.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
Did some solid defensive work on occasion, but also appeared to lose concentration at other times. No attacking input from right back.

2. Niall Mason: 6

Did some solid defensive work on occasion, but also appeared to lose concentration at other times. No attacking input from right back.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
His defensive work was better than his attacking work.

3. Dan Butler: 6

His defensive work was better than his attacking work.
Buy a Photo
A good performance from the skipper again, although Lincoln only playing one up top helped.

4. Mark Beevers: 7

A good performance from the skipper again, although Lincoln only playing one up top helped.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4