Posh players congratulate Rick-Jade Jones on his goal against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the EFL Trophy win over Cambridge United

Peterborough United’s young guns impressed as Cambridge United were beaten 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (November 12).

Seventeen year-old Ricky-Jade Jones scored on his full debut for Posh.

Occasionally hesitant coming out to meet danger, but caught some crosses under pressure and made a fine late save to stop an equalising goal.

1. Aaron Chapman: 7

Occasionally hesitant coming out to meet danger, but caught some crosses under pressure and made a fine late save to stop an equalising goal.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
A superb set-piece goal, but the right-back became sloppy before leaving at half-time with a damaged foot.

2. Joe Ward: 6

A superb set-piece goal, but the right-back became sloppy before leaving at half-time with a damaged foot.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
A fairly faultless display at left-back. Strong defensively and joined in going forward when he could.

3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 7

A fairly faultless display at left-back. Strong defensively and joined in going forward when he could.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
An assured 45 minutes at centre-back. Substituted as pre-arranged at half-time.

4. Sam Cartwright: 7

An assured 45 minutes at centre-back. Substituted as pre-arranged at half-time.
Midlands
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4