ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the EFL Trophy win over Cambridge United
Peterborough United’s young guns impressed as Cambridge United were beaten 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (November 12).
Seventeen year-old Ricky-Jade Jones scored on his full debut for Posh.
1. Aaron Chapman: 7
Occasionally hesitant coming out to meet danger, but caught some crosses under pressure and made a fine late save to stop an equalising goal.
2. Joe Ward: 6
A superb set-piece goal, but the right-back became sloppy before leaving at half-time with a damaged foot.
3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 7
A fairly faultless display at left-back. Strong defensively and joined in going forward when he could.
4. Sam Cartwright: 7
An assured 45 minutes at centre-back. Substituted as pre-arranged at half-time.
