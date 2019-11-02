ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 4-3 defeat at Blackpool
Peterborough United delivered an awful defensive display in defeat at Blackpool today (November 2).
They didn’t play that well going forward either but the big three of Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison all scored again.
1. Christy Pym: 6
Should have done better than palm the cross into the danger area for Blackpool's second goal. He was badly let down by those in front of him though.
2. Niall Mason: 5
Pulled all over the place by Blackpool's width. Looked an avoidable own goal he conceded as well.
3. Dan Butler: 6
The one defender to emerge with any credit. He blocked numerous crosses from the dangerous Feeney and delivered a fine centre for Toney's goal. Unfortunate own goal gave Blackpool the win though
4. Frankie Kent: 4
No answer to Gnanduillet's power. Looked unsure throughout on a miserable afternoon.
