Ivan Toney celebrates his goal for Posh at Blackpool.

ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 4-3 defeat at Blackpool

Peterborough United delivered an awful defensive display in defeat at Blackpool today (November 2).

They didn’t play that well going forward either but the big three of Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison all scored again.

Should have done better than palm the cross into the danger area for Blackpool's second goal. He was badly let down by those in front of him though.

1. Christy Pym: 6

Pulled all over the place by Blackpool's width. Looked an avoidable own goal he conceded as well.

2. Niall Mason: 5

The one defender to emerge with any credit. He blocked numerous crosses from the dangerous Feeney and delivered a fine centre for Toney's goal. Unfortunate own goal gave Blackpool the win though

3. Dan Butler: 6

No answer to Gnanduillet's power. Looked unsure throughout on a miserable afternoon.

4. Frankie Kent: 4

