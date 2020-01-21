ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 4-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers
Peterborough United won for the first time in seven League One matches tonight (January 21) as they pasted Wycombe Wanderers 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Two-goal Ivan Toney was the man-of-the-match, but there were several other decent performances.
1. Christy Pym: 6
Nothing to do except deal with backpasses
2. Nathan Thompson: 7
A rock-solid return to the side as the right-sided defender in back three. His experience will be vital during the run-in.
3. Dan Butler: 6
Didn't have a great deal of defending to do and played with more energy than accuracy in the left wingback role.
4. Mark Beevers: 6
Rarely looked particularly comfortable, but stuck to the difficult task of handling Akinfenwa.
