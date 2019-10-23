ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admitted the final scoreline flattered his side.

But he admired the way his players went about their work in the second-half of a 4-0 win which sent Posh to the top of League One.

1. Christy Pym: 7 A brilliant, and crucial, save from a free-kick in the first half. He's now enjoying a rich vein of form.

2. Niall Mason: 7 Kept a very tricky winger in Sean McConville quiet which was the main part of his job in this game. Rarely ventured forward.

3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 6 Stood off another dangerous winger in Jordan Clark too often, but also got stuck in impressively.

4. Mark Beevers: 7 Largely kept a beast of a centre forward quiet. Should have had a goal assist, but Mo Eisa muffed the opportunity.

