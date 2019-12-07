ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth as former Pompey defender shines
Peterborough United gained a fine point at Portsmouth today (December 7).
A side missing several regulars claimed a draw through goals from Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa. Former Pompey player Dan Butler created both Posh goals in a man-of-the-match display.
1. Christy Pym: 6
Should have saved the second Pompey goal. That error spoilt a sound display.
2. Nathan Thompson: 6
Booed constantly by the fans of his former club. Committed many fouls, but also helped keep the dangerous Curtis quiet.
3. Dan Butler: 8
Excellent display at the club which gave him his professional debut. Created both goals and was always an outlet wide on the left. Defended well against a couple of tricky wingers.
4. Mark Beevers: 7
Much more comfortable in the middle of a back three. Made some strong challenges, won his headers and a fine block in the final minute.
