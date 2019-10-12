ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 2-0 win over Lincoln City as Posh find heroes all over the pitch
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insisted there were excellent personal performances all over the pitch as his team moved up to third in League One.
And the Peterborough Telegraph’s man at the match agreed...
1. Christy Pym: 8
A fantastic bounce back to form for the goalkeeper. Two excellent saves, one at the end of each half, at vital times will do wonders for his confidence.
2. Niall Mason: 8
Excellent defensive positioning for the most part and a cracking long ball led to Ivan Toney's goal.
3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 7
Hard to believe he was playing for King's Lynn last season as he is so comfortable and composed in everything he does.
4. Frankie Kent: 8
Very good against a fine young striker in Tyler Walker. Unruffled defensively and good on the ball.
