ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings from the 1-0 win over Arsenal Under 21s as the back-up boys stepped up
Peterborough United made 10 changes to their starting line-up for the Leasing.com Trophy tie at the Weston Homes Stadium.
But which of the back-up boys impressed the Peterborough Telegraph?
1. Christy Pym: 7
Made a fine double save early on which must have helped his fragile confidence. Looked very safe and spoke well to the makeshift back four.
2. Joe Ward: 7
Delivered a strong performance at right-back. His pace is a big asset in that position. Supported the attack well and scored the only goal, albeit with the help of a deflection.
3. Dan Butler: 7
Very secure defensively and attacked with purpose. Denied a great late goal by a fine save.
4. Sam Cartwright: 7
A very pleasing first-team debut for the tall centre-back. Stayed strong when Posh were struggling in the first-half.
