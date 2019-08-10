ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 1-0 defeat at Oxford.
Peterborough United improved on last weekend’s display at Oxford today (August 10), but who was the man-of-the-match in the 1-0 defeat at Oxford United?
A new key this week after those controversial decimal points last weekend. A=Magnificent, B=Very Good, C=Average, D=Poor, E=Stinker.
1. Christy Pym: C
The goalkeeper had no chance with the goal and very little else to do. Made one strange save with his chest, but got away with it.
2. NIall Mason: C-
Couldn't get to grips with the lively Fosu in the first-half. Better after the break, one shot on target. Not the quickest.
3. Dan Butler: C-
Never looked happy in his 45 minutes on the pitch. Cross for the goal came from his side.
4. Frankie Kent: C+
Largely error-free display against a team who played just one up. Confident on the ball.
