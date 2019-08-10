Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United puts John Mousinho of Oxford United under pressure. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 1-0 defeat at Oxford.

Peterborough United improved on last weekend’s display at Oxford today (August 10), but who was the man-of-the-match in the 1-0 defeat at Oxford United?

A new key this week after those controversial decimal points last weekend. A=Magnificent, B=Very Good, C=Average, D=Poor, E=Stinker.

The goalkeeper had no chance with the goal and very little else to do. Made one strange save with his chest, but got away with it.

1. Christy Pym: C

The goalkeeper had no chance with the goal and very little else to do. Made one strange save with his chest, but got away with it.
Couldn't get to grips with the lively Fosu in the first-half. Better after the break, one shot on target. Not the quickest.

2. NIall Mason: C-

Couldn't get to grips with the lively Fosu in the first-half. Better after the break, one shot on target. Not the quickest.
Never looked happy in his 45 minutes on the pitch. Cross for the goal came from his side.

3. Dan Butler: C-

Never looked happy in his 45 minutes on the pitch. Cross for the goal came from his side.
Largely error-free display against a team who played just one up. Confident on the ball.

4. Frankie Kent: C+

Largely error-free display against a team who played just one up. Confident on the ball.
