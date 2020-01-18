ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings from the 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.
Peterborough United’s miserable run of form continued with a 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon today (January 18).
Posh created little until falling behind and then wasted numerous opportunities to gain at least a point.
1. Christy Pym: 8
A string of fine saves kept Posh level and then a passenger for the final 30 minutes after he was finally beaten.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Niall Mason: 7
He was prominent in the first-half as an attacking force. Played the last quarter of the game as a centre-back.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Dan Butler: 5
One fine cross which led to a good save amid a lot of poor ones. Defending was a struggle.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Headline: Rhys Bennett 7
Defended strongly in the first-half, but turned too easily for the only goal.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
View more