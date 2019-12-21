Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Ollie Clarke of Bristol Rovers . Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United’s depleted side delivered a rock-solid performance to claim a point from a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Recalled centre-back Rhys Bennett and Frankie Kent led a fine defensive display, while Louis Reed was outstanding in the middle of the park.

A top save at the death to preserve the point and his handling was excellent in tricky conditions.

1. Christy Pym: 7

A top save at the death to preserve the point and his handling was excellent in tricky conditions.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
Apart from a late loss of possession which led to Rovers' best scoring chance, he was rock solid. Also delivered a couple of excellent long balls.

2. Niall Mason: 7

Apart from a late loss of possession which led to Rovers' best scoring chance, he was rock solid. Also delivered a couple of excellent long balls.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
A most impressive return to action at the heart of the Posh back three. Very decisive in his aerial battles and made a couple of decent blocks.

3. Rhys Bennett: 8

A most impressive return to action at the heart of the Posh back three. Very decisive in his aerial battles and made a couple of decent blocks.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
Another mature, composed display by the young centre-back. Pretty much foot perfect defensively.

4. Frankie Kent: 8

Another mature, composed display by the young centre-back. Pretty much foot perfect defensively.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4