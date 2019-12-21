ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from the 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers
Peterborough United’s depleted side delivered a rock-solid performance to claim a point from a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers.
Recalled centre-back Rhys Bennett and Frankie Kent led a fine defensive display, while Louis Reed was outstanding in the middle of the park.
1. Christy Pym: 7
A top save at the death to preserve the point and his handling was excellent in tricky conditions.
2. Niall Mason: 7
Apart from a late loss of possession which led to Rovers' best scoring chance, he was rock solid. Also delivered a couple of excellent long balls.
3. Rhys Bennett: 8
A most impressive return to action at the heart of the Posh back three. Very decisive in his aerial battles and made a couple of decent blocks.
4. Frankie Kent: 8
Another mature, composed display by the young centre-back. Pretty much foot perfect defensively.
