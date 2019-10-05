ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings from a disappointing 3-3 draw at Wycombe Wanderers
Peterborough United were dominant for an hour, but caved in towards the end of their League One match at Adams Park.
Posh led 2-0 and 3-2, but conceded a 95th-minute equaliser against 10 men.
1. Christy Pym: 5
Wycombe's first goal looked like it should have been saved. Pym doesn't look confident or in command of his area. He's becoming a problem in a key position.
Midlands
2. Niall Mason: 7
His side of the defence was pretty secure. He saw off potential dangerman Onyedimna in the first-half. Could do more going forward, but not really necessary with this front three.
Midlands
3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 7
He was excellent before the break when he was solid defensively and a constant threat going forward. Set up first goal. Seemed to run out of steam second-half and substituted at the death.
Midlands
4. Frankie Kent: 6
Brought the ball out of defence like Beckenbauer in the first-half, but struggled when put under pressure after the break. Poor own goal as went for cross with the wrong foot.
Midlands
View more