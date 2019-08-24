ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings as the team deliver a ‘complete’ performance to record big win over MK Dons
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson hailed a ‘complete’ performance as local rivals Mk Dons were thumped 4-0 at stadium:mk today (August 24).
And the Peterborough Telegraph agreed with special praise reserved for goalscorers Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.
1. Christy Pym: 7
Very little to do, but concentrated well to collect overhit through balls and his distribution was decent.
2. Niall Mason: 7
Much more secure defensively and his passing was usually crisp and accurate.
3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 7
He is one wonderful summer signing from non-league football. Reads the game well, holds his position defensively and good on the ball.
4. Frankie Kent: 7
His centre-back partnership with a more experienced player is blossoming impressively. Took up good defensive positions to clear his lines.
