Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United acknowledges the away supporters after being substituted at MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United player ratings as the team deliver a ‘complete’ performance to record big win over MK Dons

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson hailed a ‘complete’ performance as local rivals Mk Dons were thumped 4-0 at stadium:mk today (August 24).

And the Peterborough Telegraph agreed with special praise reserved for goalscorers Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.

Very little to do, but concentrated well to collect overhit through balls and his distribution was decent.

1. Christy Pym: 7

Much more secure defensively and his passing was usually crisp and accurate.

2. Niall Mason: 7

He is one wonderful summer signing from non-league football. Reads the game well, holds his position defensively and good on the ball.

3. Frazer Blake-Tracy: 7

His centre-back partnership with a more experienced player is blossoming impressively. Took up good defensive positions to clear his lines.

4. Frankie Kent: 7

