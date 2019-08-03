Alan Swann’s Peterborough United player ratings as no-one delivered anything better than an average prformance against Fleetwood Town
Peterborough United started the League One season in disappointing fashion as they went down 3-1 at home to Fleetwood Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (August 3).
Ratings Key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. Christy Pym 5/10
Debutant goalkeeper might have saved the third goal and his captain wondered where he was when the second goal went in.
2. Niall Mason 5/10
The right-back was hesitant throughout and rarely ventured forward. Conceded the corner for the first goal and the free kick for the third.
3. Dan Butler 4.5/10
A most disappointing display from a full-back who is usually full of dash and dynamism. No impact going forward, crossed poorly when he did.
4. Frankie Kent 5/10
Looked confident on the ball, but it didn't translate into anything positive. Blundered in the build-up for the third Fleetwood goal.
