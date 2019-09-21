ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United player ratings after a dreadful display at Doncaster.
The Peterborough Telegraph’s man at the match agreed with club manager Darren Ferguson who described the display in a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster as ‘unacceptable’.
Most of the team received a ‘poor’ personal rating
1. Christy Pym: 6
Made one fine low save to thwart Jon Taylor in the first-half. A little slow off his line to confront Sadlier for the second goal.
2. Niall Mason: 5
Run ragged by Taylor for most of the game. Substituted for a change of formation late on.
3. Dan Butler: 5
A real dip in form. A senseless attempt to get the ball led to the killer second goal. Crossed poorly when venturing forward.
4. Mark Beevers: 5
His lack of pace was cruelly exposed for the second goal. His distribution was woeful.
