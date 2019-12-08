ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United match comment on a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth: ‘Patched-up Posh were full of spirit and endeavour to earn a post-match ovation, front two gorge off scraps as Darren Ferguson’s selection and tactics were vindicated, but don’t gloss over two more soft goals conceded’

The circumstances demand this point for Peterborough United is seen as a success story.

Five injuries and a poorly talisman disrupted preparations to face a side in rampant form and unbeaten at home in League One, while four teenagers sat on the substitutes’ bench as manager Darren Ferguson ditched his beloved midfield diamond in favour of a 3-4-1-2 formation in an attempt to relocate decent away form.

Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United battles with Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Pre-match social media chatter suggested Posh fans feared the worst, but instead a patched-up team delivered a performance full of spirit and endeavour to overcome the loss of an early lead to fight back and claim a worthy result. No wonder the 531 Posh fans who travelled south gave the players a strong ovation at the end of a contest that lacked fluency thanks to a constant stream of free kicks.

It helps of course when a team has a front two capable of gorging off scraps of service.

Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney now have 29 goals between them this season and both took advantage of Dan Butler’s crossing ability and dozy defending to score at either end of the game.

Toney netted in the ninth minute to gve Posh the lead and Eisa headed home in the 73rd minute to rescue a point after Lee Brown - his first goal in 68 appearances - and Elliott Harrison - helped by a weak attempt to save from Christy Pym - had fired Pompey in front.

Ferguson was as happy after this game as he had been all season and no wonder. His decision to play three centre-backs with Nathan Thompson and Butler as wing-backs was vindicated, particularly by the latter’s performance, as were the selections of transfer-listed Alex Woodyard and 20 year-old prospect Idris Kanu.

Kanu’s strong running with the ball was a Posh match highlight, while Woodyard and Louis Reed were an effective midfield barrier.

Ferguson would also have been encouraged by Pompey’s mediocre display. The hosts were at virtual full strength, presumably full of confidence and their boss Kenny Jackett was pleased with a performance he described as ‘high tempo’ and ‘full of positives’. If that’s Pompey’s best form, Posh should be confident of finishing ahead of a team many are still tipping for promotion, especially if the January transfer window goes well.

Stopping the concession of silly goals is also a New Year necessity. A hopeless attempt by a defensive wall to keep out Brown’s 20-yard free kick and Pym’s failure to keep out Harrison’s shot from the edge of the penalty area shouldn’t be glossed over in the general euphoria surrounding the result.

Otherwise Posh defended stoutly with Pompey restricted to second-half opportunities for John Marquis who scuffed his shot badly and for Ronan Curtis who headed wide from a corner straight after Eisa’s equaliser.

Posh also created very little apart from the goals with Frankie Kent spurning a first-half chance from a free-kick by shooting too close to home ‘keeper Craig MacGillivray and Toney blazing over following a second-half corner.

On this occasion they were forgiven. This was a point to be cherished.

MATCH FACTS

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason (Sub Serhat Tasdemir, 63 mins), Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Idris Kanu, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 89 mins).

Unused substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Rhys Bennett, Harrison Burrows, Sam Cartwright, Kyle Barker.

Portsmouth: Craig MacGillvray, Lee Brown, Brendan Haustrap (sub Ross McCrorie, 90 + 1 mins), Tom Naylor, Christian Burgess, Ryan Williams (sub Marcus Harness, 74 mins), Ellis Harrison, Ben Close, Oli Hawkins, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis.

Unused substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Paul Downing, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans.

Goals; Posh - Toney (9 mins), Eisa (74 mins).

Pompey - Brown (26 mins), Harrison (53 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Thompson (foul), Woodyard (foul), Eisa (unsportsmanlike conduct).

Pompey - Brown (foul), Burgess (unsportsmanlike conduct), Harrison (foul).

Referee: Charles Breakspear 6

Attendance: 17,643 (531 Posh).