Agony for Coventry City manager as Peterborough United snatch a draw at the death and former Posh striker will be out injured for months

Coventry City manager Mark Robins felt the agony of having his side’s first away win of the League One season snatched away at the death at Peterborough United today (October 26).

Few neutrals would have argued if a slick Coventry side had taken all three points, but Mo Eisa’s splendid 95th-minute finish earned Posh a share of the spoils from a 2-2 draw.

Impressive Posh substitute Siriki Dembele up against Coventry's Fankaty Dabo. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Coventry have now drawn six and lost one of seven away games and have dropped to sixth in League One.

Robins was unhappy with referee Alan Young for disallowing a second goal for Amadou Bakayoko during a dominant first half from the visitors.

“The players were all so disappointed at the end,” Robins said. “Peterborough were top of the table for a reason and yet we’ve come here and played very well and we feel we should have won.

“We were excellent in the first-half. They couldn’t get near us and they had to change shape to combat us.

“They came out firing in the second-half and equalised, but we gathered our composure again and I thought we had won it with a great goal from Max Biamou. He’s the only player in our side who could have scored that.

“But we then sat in too deep and Callum O’Hare than lost the ball when he should have just punted it upfield and Dembele, who is very quick, managed to get into our area to set a goal up. I can’t be too critical because I want my players to pass the ball.

“It’s frustrating, but we will learn from it. In the main we defended very well against a team who have been scoring at will this season. We had to defend a lot of set pieces, most of them good ones, but we did it well.

“It was a very good game between two teams with many decent players between them, but I’m frustrated Bakayoko’s goal was disallowed. We felt their player was the one who handballed it rather than ours.

“We were so near yet so far from an away win, but if we keep playing like this we will win plenty of games. We’ve played a team who have been winning easily at home and come within a few seconds of beating them.”

Robins revealed after the game that his former Posh striker Matt Godden will be out for three-to-four months with a groin injury that requires surgery.