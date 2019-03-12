AFC WIMBLEDON v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh seek that elusive top six spot once more

Have your say

Peterborough United make another attempt to climb back into the League One play-off zone when travelling to rock-bottom AFC Wimbledon tonight (March 12, 7.45pm kick off).

Posh were beaten at next-to-bottom Bradford City at the weekend when Wimbledon were beating sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster are at Blackpool tonight and Posh will move above them into the play-off places if they better their result.

Ivan Toney is expected to return to the Posh starting line-up tonight.

Posh beat Wimbledon thanks to a spectacular finish from Marcus Maddison at the ABAX Stadium in November.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.