AFC WIMBLEDON v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh make three changes as they seek that elusive top six spot once more

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up for the League One match at AFC Wimbledon tonight (March 12).

Out go skipper Alex Woodyard, centre-back Ryan Tafazolli and talisman Lee Tomlin and in come Louis Reed, Rhys Bennett and Ivan Toney.

Posh will climb back into the top six if they better Doncaster’s result at Blackpool tonight.

Posh beat Wimbledon thanks to a spectacular finish from Marcus Maddison at the ABAX Stadium in November. He’s scored in his last three games against Wimbledon,

George Cooper has dropped out of the matchday squad altogether as Kyle Dempsey returns to the substitutes’ bench.

Wimbledon are unchanged for the third game in a row.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Rhys Bennett, Ben White, Joe Ward, Daniel Lafferty, Louis Reed, Callum Cooke, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Kyle Dempsey, Lee Tomlin, Alex Woodyard, Ryan Tafazolli, Matt Stevens, Tyler Denton.

Wimbledon: Aaron Ramsdale, Will Nightingale, Terrell Thomas, Scott Wagstaff, Anthony Hartigan, Toby Sibbick, Paul Kalambayi, Anthony Wordsworth, Steven Seddon, Michael Folivi, Joe Pigott. Substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Tennai Watson, Mitch Pinnock, Dylan Connolly, Andy Barcham, James Hanson, Shane McLaughlin.

Referee Ollie Yates.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.