ACCRINGTON STANLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh make three changes as they attempt to find some form

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up for the League One game at Accrington Stanley today (December 29).

Left-back Colin Daniel, midfielder Mark O’Hara and top scorer Matt Godden have all been dropped. In come Tyler Denton, Louis Reed and Siriki Dembele.

Posh look to have reverted to a flat back four with either Marcus Maddison or Siriki Dembele playing up in support of sole striker Ivan Toney.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman is on the substitutes’ bench on his return to Accrington.

Posh have won just one of their last eight League One matches and they slipped to sixth place after losing 2-0 at Barnsley on Boxing Day.

Posh have not lost back-to-back matches all season.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Joe Ward, Siriki Dembele, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Darren Lyon, George Cooper, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings, Matt Stevens, Mark O’Hara.

Accrington: Connor Ripley, Callum Johnson, Mark Hughes, Michael Ihiekwe, Sam Finley, Nick Anderton, Dan Barlaster, Seamus Conneely, Jordan Clark, Sean McConville, Billy Kee. Substitutes: Jonny Maxted, Ben Richards-Everton, Scott Brown, Offrande Zanzala, Connor Hall, Ross Sykes, Erico Sousa.

Referee: Thomas Bramall.

