ACCRINGTON STANLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Depleted Posh look to bounce back

Peterborough United’s fight to hang on to a League One play-off place takes them to Accrington Stanley today (December 29).

Posh have won just one of their last eight League One matches and they have slipped to sixth place after losing 2-0 at Barnsley on Boxing Day.

Posh have not lost back-to-back matches all season, but could be fielding a patched-up defence today because of injuries.

